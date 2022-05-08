Bhubaneswar to host two Indian Grand Prix legs

Three days after informing its affiliated units that the venue of the third and fourth legs of the Indian Grand Prix has been moved from Madurai to Thiruvananthapuram, the Athletics Federation of India has changed the venue of these meets again. It announced on Sunday that Bhubaneswar would now be the venue for IGP three and four.

“In Madurai, the track was to be repaired... it is still not repaired. It is in bad shape. In Thiruvananthapuram, we have not got the final certification of the track, we are still waiting for it,” Adille Sumariwalla, the president of the Athletics Federation of India, told Sportstar on Sunday evening.

“If the World Athletics does not accept the performances of the poor athletes who perform, their efforts will be in vain.”

The dates of the two IGP legs have been changed too, the third leg will now be held on May 21 (instead of May 17) and the fourth will be on May 24 (instead of May 21).

“The Government of Odisha along with the AFI will conduct the IGP 3 and 4. The GP meets have been shifted to provide better facilities to the athletes,” said the AFI.