More Sports Athletics Athletics Britain’s Mo Farah to race only 10,000m at Tokyo Olympics Farah won gold in 5,000m and 10,000m races at the 2012 London Games as well as the 2016 edition in Rio. He is bidding to become the first athlete to win the 10,000m three times at the Olympics. Reuters 15 September, 2020 11:23 IST Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will be competing only in the 10,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics. - AP Reuters 15 September, 2020 11:23 IST Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has said he will not defend his 5,000 metres title in Tokyo next year and will focus on the 10,000m race instead as age catches up with the Brit.Farah, 37, won gold in both events at the 2012 London Games as well as the 2016 edition in Rio and is bidding to become the first athlete to win the 10,000m three times at the Olympics.“I'm getting on a bit and I think the key thing is to stick to one event and see what I can do,” Farah told the BBC.“I'm definitely motivated, I'm still hungry and I still want it more. It would be history, and I've already made history in terms of long distance and I was the first British athlete to achieve back-to-back Olympics (gold medals).“I have to keep enjoying it, keep smiling and I love what I do. It’s going to be hard but it is possible.”READ | National Sports Awards: Why different yardsticks for different athletes? The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for this year, were postponed to July-August 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Earlier this month, Farah returned to the track after three years away to break the world record for the one-hour run.Farah ran a distance of 21,330 metres at the Brussels Diamond League meeting to eclipse Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie's mark, set in Ostrava 13 years ago, by 45 metres. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.