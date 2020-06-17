More Sports Athletics Athletics Coleman facing possible doping ban after whereabouts failure Christian Coleman, in a lengthy statement on Twitter, said he is facing a ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit after missing a test on December 9. Reuters 17 June, 2020 09:05 IST This is the second time Christian Coleman has violated the anti-doping whereabouts rules. - AP Reuters 17 June, 2020 09:05 IST World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman of the United States said on Tuesday that he is facing a possible suspension after another violation of the anti-doping whereabouts rules.Coleman, in a lengthy statement on Twitter, said that he is facing a ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after missing a test on Dec. 9.Three failures to properly file whereabouts information in a 12-month period can result in a one or two-year suspension.Coleman had looked in danger of missing last year's worlds in Doha when the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) filed - and later withdrew - a whereabouts violation charge.READ | WADA to investigate IWF doping allegations “I want to make you all aware of a situation I'm currently dealing with,” said Coleman in a statement posted on Twitter. “A few days ago, the AIU came to a decision that I've been appealing for six months that I missed a test on December 9th, 2019.“And now this might result in me being suspended from other filing failures that occurred well over a year ago at this point.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.