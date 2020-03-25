Coronavirus: Registrations open for TCS World 10K Bengaluru despite pandemic

Entry registrations for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru run continue to be open, despite uncertainty over the status of the event in light of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic.



The official website continues to accept new registrations, with a clause stating that the entry fee is non-refundable. The entry fees are - Open 10K (₹1,500), Majja Run (₹900), Senior Citizens' Run (₹300), Champions with Disability Run (₹300).



The run - scheduled to be held here on May 17 - regularly features around 25,000 runners across categories. Event organisers are expected to announce a decision on the status of the run by the end of March.



The website carries an announcement that while the entry fee is non-refundable, in the event of postponement, the entrant can re-register for the rescheduled edition at no extra cost.



“We are cognisant of and are closely monitoring the developments relating to the spread of COVID-19 in India. We will be noting the updates and advice as may be given by the Central Government of India and the Government of Karnataka from time to time.



Entry fees paid are non-refundable. Where the Event is cancelled due to a Force Majeure occurrence, including but not limited to Act of God, outbreak of an epidemic or communicable disease or any incident beyond the control of the Event Promoter, a registered applicant shall have the option to re-register for the subsequent/ rescheduled edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, without payment of additional fee,” the announcement reads.



Asked if it would be more prudent to close registrations, and offer refunds in the event of postponement, Vivek Singh, Joint MD of event organiser Procam International said, “These decisions were taken by the race committee. We have anyway received very few entries in the last 10 days. This is understandable, given the concerns over the coronavirus situation. We do not offer a refund in the event of postponement, but the registered entry can be used for the rescheduled edition at no extra cost.”