COVID-19: AFI postpones next month’s AGM and elections

The elections of the Athletics Federation of India along with the annual general body and executive committee meetings, scheduled to be held in Jaipur from April 3 to 5, have been postponed owing to the coronavirus crisis.

New dates will be announced later.

“In the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Executive and Annual General Meeting of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) scheduled to be held from 3-5 April, 2020 at Jaipur is postponed till further notice,” said the AFI President Adille Sumariwalla, according to a federation release on Friday evening.

“The decision has been taken considering various restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and also as our members would have to travel from different corners of the country,” he added.

The AFI has also decided to virtually close its office in New Delhi from Saturday and a majority of its staff will be working from home.