More Sports Athletics Athletics AFI strict on athletes leaving camp; IGP on schedule Those who have left the SAI centres – in Patiala and Bengaluru – are also likely to face stern action. They will not be included in the national camp. Uthra Ganesan New Delhi 29 July, 2020 17:19 IST AFI president Adille Sumariwala made it clear that athletes who have gone home will not return to the camp. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Uthra Ganesan New Delhi 29 July, 2020 17:19 IST The extended waiting period for athletes has been frustrating for many but the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is not too keen on relaxing the norms citing health and security issues.Those who have left the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres – in Patiala and Bengaluru – are also likely to face stern action with the AFI making it clear they would not be included in the national camp. Their participation in the scheduled Indian Grand Prix on September 12 is also uncertain.“We are very clear on this. Those who have gone back will not be part of the national camp. They, their state associations and employers have all been informed accordingly,” AFI president Adille Sumariwala told Sportstar.READ| IOA forms 11-member CGA of India for 2020-21 season Among those who have gone home and are training on their own are quartermiler Arokia Rajiv, 400m hurdler Jabir MP, javelin thrower Vipin Kasana and race-walker Manish Rawat. Of these, Manish and Jabir had been named in the latest national camp updated this month while Kasana (who returned from South Africa with other throwers) and Rajiv had been training in Patiala since lockdown.“The SOPs are there for a reason. These athletes will not be back in the national camp. As for their participation in IGP or other events, we will decide later,” Sumariwalla reiterated. Asked about Neeraj Chopra, who had also gone home, Sumariwalla said the thrower was already back at the NIS and in quarantine. “It was an urgent family emergency, he explained it to us, left and came back within a couple of days and is isolated right now. That’s different,” he explained.IGP on scheduleHe also said that the IGP in Patiala, the first competition amid COVID-19, was expected to be held as scheduled but a final decision would be taken later. “We are monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis. We are in constant contact with the sports ministry, the Punjab government, SAI and the MHA on this. As of now it is on but a final decision will be taken about 15 days before the actual date and arrangements made accordingly,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.