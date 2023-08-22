MagazineBuy Print

Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Daniel Stahl wins discus gold with championship record throw on final attempt

Stahl launched the disc 71.46m – the second-longest throw of the year and a championship record – to take gold.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 03:02 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sweden’s Daniel Stahl poses after winning the gold medal and setting a new championship record in the Men’s discus throw at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday.
Sweden’s Daniel Stahl poses after winning the gold medal and setting a new championship record in the Men’s discus throw at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sweden’s Daniel Stahl poses after winning the gold medal and setting a new championship record in the Men’s discus throw at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic champion Daniel Stahl won a dramatic World Championship discus gold with the final throw on Monday just minutes after Kristjan Ceh thought he had done enough to retain his title when his final throw edged him in front of the Swede.

Five men had gone beyond 70 metres this year but none of the field looked able to threaten it for most of Monday’s contest.

On a hot, sultry night Slovenian Ceh led with 69.27 in the second round before Stahl went 10cm further in the fourth.

With only two throwers left to go, Ceh finally crossed the 70 mark with 70.02 but showed only a muted celebration, knowing just what a competitor his big rival is.

READ - Farm to field: The superheroic journey of discus champion Kristjan Ceh

Sure enough, Stahl launched the disc 71.46m – the second-longest throw of the year and a championship record – to take gold.

Lithuania’s 20-year-old Mykolas Alekna, whose father won the world title twice, took bronze with 68.85.

Related Topics

Daniel Stahl /

Kristjan Ceh /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships

