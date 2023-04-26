Athletics

Davis-Woodhall loses US national indoor title after positive marijuana test

United States Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has been stripped of her national indoor title after testing positive for a psychoactive constituent of marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.

Reuters
New York 26 April, 2023 11:36 IST
New York 26 April, 2023 11:36 IST
Tara Davis, of the United States (File Photo)

Tara Davis, of the United States (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

United States Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has been stripped of her national indoor title after testing positive for a psychoactive constituent of marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.

United States Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has been stripped of her national indoor title after testing positive for a psychoactive constituent of marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.

The positive test came from a February 17 sample and Davis-Woodhall accepted a one-month period of ineligibility that began on March 21.

Also Read
Britain and France query state funding of Russian and Belarusian athletes

USADA said her ban was restricted to the minimum allowable period under the rules because the use of cannabis occurred out of competition and was unrelated to performance.

The banning of marijuana in high-level sport has become a topic of fierce debate after American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson -- a fan favourite in the United States -- was unable to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 due to testing positive for cannabis. (

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

In pictures: Best of 2016 Rio Olympics

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us