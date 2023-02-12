Athletics

World champion Tola’s wife and brother win Dubai Marathon

Dida celebrated the biggest win of her career by clocking a personal best of 2:21:11, with Ruti Aga second and Siranesh Yirga third on an all-Ethiopian podium.

Reuters
12 February, 2023 17:05 IST
12 February, 2023 17:05 IST
(L-R) Deresa Gelete Ulfata, Abdisa Tola Adera and Haymanot Alew Engdayehu celebrate on the podium after the 2023 Dubai Marathon.

(L-R) Deresa Gelete Ulfata, Abdisa Tola Adera and Haymanot Alew Engdayehu celebrate on the podium after the 2023 Dubai Marathon. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Dida celebrated the biggest win of her career by clocking a personal best of 2:21:11, with Ruti Aga second and Siranesh Yirga third on an all-Ethiopian podium.

Ethiopian world champion Tamirat Tola’s wife Dera Dida won the women’s race at the Dubai Marathon on Sunday while his brother Abdisa Tola triumphed in the men’s event.

Dida celebrated the biggest win of her career by clocking a personal best of 2:21:11, with Ruti Aga second and Siranesh Yirga third on an all-Ethiopian podium.

Abdisa Tola, 22, won with a world-leading time of 2:05:42 on his marathon debut while compatriots Deresa Geleta and Haymanot Alew Engdayehu came second and third respectively.

The marathon was held in Dubai for the first time since 2019.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us