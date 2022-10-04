Jim Redmond, father of former British 400m runner Derek, dies at 81

Former British athlete Derek Redmond’s father Jim, who helped his injured son finish the 1992 Olympics 400 metres semi-final in what was one of sport’s most memorable moments, has died aged 81.

Derek, who was in fine form heading into the Barcelona Games, had posted the fastest time in his heat but tore his hamstring on the back straight. But instead of seeking medical attention, he attempted to hobble to the finish line.

As he rounded the curve, he was joined by his father Jim who barged past track officials and waved them away, holding his inconsolable son and crossing the line together as the fans at the stadium gave them a standing ovation.

Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.



Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IyHekB2fyP — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) October 4, 2022

“Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim,” the Olympic Games said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history.”

Team GB said: “Rest in peace Jim Redmond, father to Derek, whose Olympic moment will never be forgotten.”

Two decades after helping Derek cross the line, Jim would go on to be a torch bearer at the London 2012 Olympics.

“Whatever happened, he had to finish and I was going to help him finish,” Jim had told the BBC after the race.

“We started his career together and we were going to finish it together.”