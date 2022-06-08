Athletics Diamond League Rabat recap: Warholm injured, another national record for Sable, Thompson-Herah impresses Here's a recap of the results from the Rabat Diamond League which saw Soufiane El Bakkali win the 3000m steeplechase, Karsten Warholm pull a hamstring after his very first hurdle and Avinash Sable register yet another national record. Team Sportstar RABAT (MOROCCO) 08 June, 2022 07:35 IST Diamond League Rabat recap: Warholm injured, another national record for Sable, Thompson-Herah impresses Team Sportstar RABAT (MOROCCO) 08 June, 2022 07:35 IST Diamond League Rabat recap: Warholm injured, another national record for Sable, Thompson-Herah impresses From Duplantis to Thompson-Herah - Diamond League Prefontaine Classic winners recap Athletics coach Ilyas Babar's family contemplates selling Adidas award to make ends meet From Mondo Duplantis to Anderson Peters - Winners of the 2022 Doha Diamond League Read more stories on Athletics. More Videos The Sumit Antil interview - On Paralympics success, life as a para athlete, Neeraj Chopra and more Yulimar Rojas comes home to hero's return in Venezuela after Olympic triple jump gold Meet Nishad Kumar, India's men's high jump silver medallist at Tokyo Paralympics Best of Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm tryst with history; claims Olympic gold and new WR Tokyo 2020: Warholm's 400m hurdles world record raises questions War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long