Athletics Diamond League announces 2022 season calendar with return to China The season begins in Doha on May 13 and ends in Zurich on Sept. 7-8 while China hosts meetings in July and August. The two meetings in China this year were cancelled due to strict travel restrictions amid the pandemic. Reuters 25 November, 2021 18:37 IST The Diamond League announced a provisional calendar for the 2022 season on Thursday which begins in May and ends with the finale in September, with athletes set to compete in China for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.The season begins in Doha on May 13 and ends in Zurich on September 7-8 while China hosts meetings in July and August. The two meetings in China this year were cancelled due to strict travel restrictions amid the pandemic.READ : Nurturing athletes, mind and body "Athletes will compete for points in 13 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful qualifying for the two-day season finale in Zurich and a shot at the prestigious Diamond Trophy," organisers said in a statement."The calendar remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2022, as organisers continue to prioritise the safety of athletes and fans while delivering high-quality competitions."2022 Diamond League calendar:Doha - May 13Birmingham/London - May 21Eugene - May 28Rabat - June 5Rome - June 9Oslo - June 16Paris - June 18Stockholm - June 30Shanghai - July 30China 2 - August 6Monaco - August 10Lausanne - August 26Brussels - September 2Zurich - September 7-8