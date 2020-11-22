Discus thrower Krishna keen to qualify for U-20 World Championships

Eighteen-year-old Krishna Jayasankar, one of the promising discus throwers in the country, has been invited by Throwers 'R' US, a throws Club based in Kingston (Jamaica) to train for the World U-20 athletics championships scheduled to be held in Nairobi (Kenya) from August 17 to 22, 2021.

With the situation not perfect for travelling, Krishna’s parents Jayasankar Menon and Prasanna Jayasankar, both former International hoopsters, are using all their might to ensure their daughter travels without major hiccups, to get her the best training for the Worlds and to make sure that she reaches Kingston by early December.

ALSO READ | Indian athletics High Performance Director quits

“We have to get the Jamaican visa, but right now the Jamaican embassy in New Delhi is not opened due to COVID-19. It will open only in January. It will be too late as she will lose precious training time. We will be applying for the [transit] U.K. visa soon. Krishna will train for seven-eight months in Kingston. She will also be participating in meets there conducted by the official body. We believe that she can achieve the World Qualification mark of 49m in Kingston itself. Sitting idle here will only hamper her preparations,” Jayasankar told Sportstar here on Sunday. Krishna’s best has been a bronze medal (43.59m) in the U-18 Nationals in 2019.

'Confident'

“I am doing my practice at Nehru Park here with Mr. R. Raghu and fitness with Mr. Oomman Thomas for the last few months. I am throwing 46.54m in practice. I am confident I can qualify for the Worlds,” said Krishna.

Jamaica’s Michael Vassell, a World Level-3 elite coach, said he was confident of her ward Krishna qualifying for the Worlds and making an impact on the world stage.