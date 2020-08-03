More Sports Athletics Athletics Doha Diamond League meeting brought forward The event in Doha, which serves as the traditional season opener, had previously been pushed back from its April 17 slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters 03 August, 2020 18:46 IST Diamond League meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been cancelled. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images Reuters 03 August, 2020 18:46 IST This year's Diamond League athletics meeting in Doha, initially scheduled for Oct. 9, has been brought forward by a fortnight and will take place on Sept. 25, organisers announced on Monday.The event in Doha, which serves as the traditional season opener, had previously been pushed back from its April 17 slot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.READ| Diamond League track meet in England cancelled due to COVID-19 “Due to the ongoing global health situation and ever-changing COVID-19 regulations, the 2020 Wanda Diamond League calendar remains provisional and subject to further changes,” organisers said in a statement.The competitive season is set to begin in Monaco on Aug. 14 followed by meetings in Stockholm, Lausanne, Brussels, Rome/Naples, Doha and a yet to be determined location in China.Diamond League meetings in Eugene, London, Paris, Rabat, Gateshead and Shanghai have been cancelled. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.