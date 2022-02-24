Double for Priya and Komal in the National inter-university women's c'ships

Priya H. Mohan won the 200m to finish with golden double in the 81st National inter-university women's athletics championships which concluded at the KIIT-KISS Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Thursday but the clash with Dutee Chand did not materialise.

With Dutee pulling out, Priya took the 200m in 24s to add to the 400m title she had won earlier.

Komal Jagadale also finished with a double adding the 5000m title to the 3000m steeple chase gold she had won earlier.

Meanwhile, Calicut's R. Arathi broke the 400m hurdles meet record clocking 58.35s, the best time by an Indian woman in nearly three years.

The results of the 4x400m mixed relay, which was held on Wednesday, was revised and Kottayam's Mahatma Gandhi University was declared as the new winner. Mangalore, which had originally won the event, was disqualified as one of its runners had pulled out of the 200m heats, held earlier, and hence was ineligible to run the relay.

The results:

200m: 1. Priya H. Mohan (Jain) 24.00s, 2. Madhumita Deb (KIIT) 24.26, 3. Preeti (Guru Jambheshwar) 24.51.

800m: 1. E.B. Arpitha (Bengaluru City) 2:07.24s, 2. Pooja (Lovely Prof.) 2:07.64, 3. Sunita (HP) 2:08.22.

5000m: 1. Komal Jagadale (Savitribai Phule Pune) 16:04.75s, 2. Bharti (Maharshi Dayanand) 16:06.74, 3. Badho (Maharshi Dayanand) 16:14.60.

400m hurdles: 1. R. Arathi (Calicut) 58.35s MR, OR M. Loganayaki's 59.15; 2. Rupal (Chaudhary Charan) 59.30, 3. Gudiya (Ram Monohar) 59.49.

4x100m relay: 1. Mangalore (47.40s), 2. Mahatma Gandhi (47.53), 3. Madras (47.67).

4x400m relay: 1. Punjabi (3:46.72s), 2. Mahatma Gandhi, Kottayam (3:47.61), 3. Maharshi Dayanand (3:47.71).

Long jump: 1. Harshini Saravanan (Madras) 6.11m, 2. L. Sruthilekshmi (Mangalore) 6.03, 3. Sandra Babu (Calicut) 6.00.

Javelin throw: 1. Karishma S. Sani (Mangalore) 52.58m, 2. Pushpa Jakhar (Maharaja Ganga) 49.05, 3, Jyoti (Chaudhary Devi Lal) 46.72.

Hammer throw: 1. Vedpathak Surabhi (Lovely Prof.) 55.21m, 2. Aakansha Sandh (Mahatma Jyotiba) 50.25, 3, Jadhav Sneha (Shivaji) 49.86.

Half marathon: 1. K.M. Lkshmi (Mangalore) 1:15.43s, 2. Neetu Kumari (Rajendra Singh) 1:17:24, 3 Diyanka (Panjab) 1:22.54.

Team championship: 1. Mangalore (51 pts), 2. Calicut (36.5), 3. Lovely Professional (34).