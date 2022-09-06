Athletics

Dutch track star Sifan Hassan mulling marathon switch

Sifan Hassan is the reigning Olympic champion in 5,000 and 10,000m.

AFP
Zurich 06 September, 2022 20:29 IST
Zurich 06 September, 2022 20:29 IST
Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the women’s 3000m Diamond League final at the Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland, on August 6, 2022.

Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan celebrates after winning the women’s 3000m Diamond League final at the Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland, on August 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Sifan Hassan is the reigning Olympic champion in 5,000 and 10,000m.

Dutch track star Sifan Hassan, who won double Olympic gold in the 5,000 and 10,000m at the Tokyo Games, said Tuesday she was thinking about stepping up to the marathon.

"I'm really planning to run marathon," said the Ethiopia-born Hassan.

"I don't know when, but I'm thinking about it, I'm thinking about it every night and every day, whenever I run."

Also Read
Olympic champion Adlington says she suffered miscarriage

When asked whether she might have a tilt at the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she replied with a laugh: "Why not?"

Hassan, 29, also won bronze in the 1,500m in Tokyo in a remarkable bid for three titles.

That effort, however, took its toll and Hassan has enjoyed a hiatus from the sport, time she said that had been constructively spent learning about her true self.

"In Tokyo I did amazing, but it affected me a lot. This year for me is like a break of a year," Hassan said ahead of Wednesday's 5,000m race, part of the Diamond League finals in Zurich.

"I have to have a very big goal and very big challenge to go forward," she added, describing herself as "curious" to see if she can push her limits for challenges as much mental as physical.

"I've lost a couple of races, which gave me a boost," she said of this season. "I'm in great shape, I'm peaking now."

Much was expected of Hassan at July's world championships in Oregon, but she could only finish sixth in the 5,000m and fourth in the 10,000m.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us