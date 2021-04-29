Dutee Chand disappointed at missing World Athletics Relay event

Sprinter Dutee Chand is disappointed at missing the huge opportunity of competing in the 4x100 m event of the World Athletics Relays in Chorzow (Poland) from May 1 to 2.

The athletes were stranded after the Royal Dutch Airlines informed them about the ban on passenger flights from India to Netherlands due to the second wave of COVID-19.

“The preparations were really in full swing and we were all keen to put up a good show. Everything was going well because of lot of planning went into the national camp and we were really pleased with the batons exchange segment of the training,” Dutee told Sportstar.

“It would have been great if all 19 teams were in the fray for the World Relays and a good performance in the women’s 4x100 m relay would have ensured a berth for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics,” she said.

“Definitely, events cancelled because of the pandemic is a matter of concern in the run-up to the Olympics,” said Dutee, who was to compete along with Hima Das, Dhanalaxmi Sekhar, Archana Suseentran, Daneshwari TA and Himashree Roy.

“But, again personally, I will continue to focus on my events – 200m and 100 m. I am confident of making it to the Tokyo Games since I am World No. 38 in 200 m and No. 40 in 100 m,” Dutee said.

“It will be obviously great if we were to have international competitions and the Athletics Federation of India is doing its best to ensure this but the second wave of pandemic is throwing us off gear,” she said.

“Fortunately, I am guided by mentor and coach Ramesh sir (SAI athletics coach N. Ramesh). He knows exactly what kind of workload and training I require to peak at the right time,” added the 25-year-old Dutee, who was the first Indian woman athlete to compete in the 100m event in the Olympics (2016 Rio edition).

“I am pleased with my performances in the recent Grand Prix though a bit disappointed with my Fed Cup show. But again, I know how to fight back,” signed off the spirited sprinter.