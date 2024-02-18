Femke Bol breaks her own 400-metre indoor world record at the Dutch indoor athletics championships

Femke Bol broke her own 400-metre indoor world record at the Netherlands’ national championships on Sunday, finishing in 49.24 seconds, two-hundredths of a second off the record she set a year ago.

The 400-metre hurdles world champion, set the new record less than two weeks before the World Indoor Athletic Championships open in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Her earlier record had broken a 40-year-old record of 49.59 set by Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

Lieke Klaver finished second with 50.10 followed by Cathelijn Peeters who was third with 52.08.