Femke Bol breaks her own 400-metre indoor world record at the Dutch indoor athletics championships

The 400-metre hurdles world champion, set the new record less than two weeks before the World Indoor Athletic Championships open in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 22:09 IST , APELDOORN - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ Femke Bol celebrates after her world record victory in the women’s 400m final during the Dutch indoor athletics championships
Netherlands' Femke Bol celebrates after her world record victory in the women's 400m final during the Dutch indoor athletics championships | Photo Credit: AFP
Netherlands’ Femke Bol celebrates after her world record victory in the women’s 400m final during the Dutch indoor athletics championships | Photo Credit: AFP

Femke Bol broke her own 400-metre indoor world record at the Netherlands’ national championships on Sunday, finishing in 49.24 seconds, two-hundredths of a second off the record she set a year ago.

The 400-metre hurdles world champion, set the new record less than two weeks before the World Indoor Athletic Championships open in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Her earlier record had broken a 40-year-old record of 49.59 set by Jarmila Kratochvilova on March 7, 1982.

ALSO READ | Asian Indoor Athletics C’ships: Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in 60m hurdles, breaks NR; Harmilan Bains bags gold in 1500m

Lieke Klaver finished second with 50.10 followed by Cathelijn Peeters who was third with 52.08.

