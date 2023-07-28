Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz has been suspended after testing positive for doping, track and field authorities said Friday.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published.
Braz won a surprising gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with a jump of 6.03 meters that still stands as the Olympic record.
The 29-year-old Braz took bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He competed in two Diamond League meets in Europe this month ahead of next month’s world championships in Budapest, Hungary.
READ | From athletics to weightlifting, several Indian athletes fail dope test
Braz has been provisionally suspended while the AIU prosecutes his case. He faces a ban of up to four years.
Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth. It was the substance that cost the British men’s 4x100-meter relay team a silver medal at the Tokyo Games after Chijindu Ujah tested positive.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, July 28
- Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Australia 260/8, trails by 23 runs
- UFC 291 LIVE streaming info: Preview, stats, when and where to watch Poirier vs Gaethje fight?
- Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test
- Formula One postpones tyre blanket ban
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE