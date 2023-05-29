Kerley wins Diamond League 100m in Rabat

Reigning world champion Fred Kerley won the 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Sunday in 9.94 seconds in the absence of Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine finished second behind Kerley in 9.99sec with Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala third (10.05).

Trayvon Bromell, a world bronze medallist last year in Oregon, could only manage fifth in a time of 10.10sec.

Jacobs, who beat Kerley to gold at the 2020 Olympics, pulled out of their much-anticipated showdown earlier in the week due to a back nerve problem.

The pair has not faced each other since Tokyo but could meet on June 2 in the next Diamond League event in Florence.