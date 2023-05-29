Athletics

Kerley wins Diamond League 100m in Rabat

The American clinched the title in 9.94 seconds ahead of South Africa’s Akani Simbine in second and Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala in third.

RABAT 29 May, 2023 08:53 IST
RABAT 29 May, 2023 08:53 IST
USA’s Fred Kerley celebrates after winning the men’s 100m during the IAAF Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday.

USA's Fred Kerley celebrates after winning the men's 100m during the IAAF Diamond League in Rabat on Sunday.

Reigning world champion Fred Kerley won the 100 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat on Sunday in 9.94 seconds in the absence of Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine finished second behind Kerley in 9.99sec with Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala third (10.05).

Trayvon Bromell, a world bronze medallist last year in Oregon, could only manage fifth in a time of 10.10sec.

Jacobs, who beat Kerley to gold at the 2020 Olympics, pulled out of their much-anticipated showdown earlier in the week due to a back nerve problem.

The pair has not faced each other since Tokyo but could meet on June 2 in the next Diamond League event in Florence.

