G. Maheshwari receives monetary support from Gopichand's mother

G. Maheshwari, who has been selected for the senior national camp in 3000 m steeplechase, has been given Rs 10,000 as pocket allowance by Mrs Subbaravamma, mother of chief national badminton coach P. Gopichand here on Monday.

Maheshwari set a national record national in the 35th National Junior Athletics Championships in Guntur last November in the 3000 m steeplechase (under-20 years) with a timing of 10:34.10.

The promising athlete, who will be joining the senior national camp in Bengaluru for the first time in her career, was given the amount from the Gopichand Myth Foundation Athletics Project.

ALSO READ| Anju Bobby George: The revelation and after...

SAI athletics coach N. Ramesh, who has been training her, feels this gesture is a perfect morale-booster to the young athlete dreaming big.

“She has the talent, grit, determination and the willingness to keep improving each day. These qualities make her a truly special talent,” he said.

Ramesh also recalled the creditable performances of Maheshwari in the steeplechase events in the Junior Nationals, All India Inter-university and the Khelo India meets earlier.

ALSO READ| Reputation will not protect athletes from doping ban, says Sebastian Coe

“Coming from a relatively obscure village of Unikecherla of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana and born in a farmer’s family, Maheshwari has truly come a long way,” Ramesh said.

It is also informed that Ramesh will be part of the coaching staff at NIS Patiala for the 4x100 m relay squad.