Olympic champion Thomas beaten in new athletics meeting for women

Thomas was one of four Paris Olympics gold medallists to take part in the meeting organised by entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, the husband of retired US tennis great Serena Williams.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 10:43 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Gabby Thomas was dominated by Paris bronze medallist Brittany Brown at the new all-women Athlos athletics meeting.
Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas of the United States was dominated by Paris bronze medallist Brittany Brown on Thursday in a rematch at the new all-women Athlos athletics meeting in New York.

Brown surged past Thomas in the final meters to win in 22.18sec, with Thomas settling for second in 22.21.

Thomas was one of four Paris Olympics gold medallists to take part in the meeting, which was organised by entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, the husband of retired US tennis great Serena Williams.

The event features 36 women competing in six events with the winners taking home $60,000 each from a total purse of $663,000.

That doubles the prize money awarded in the Diamond League final two weeks ago.

Puerto Rico’s 2021 Olympic gold medallist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn clocked 12.36sec to win the 100m hurdles ahead of Alaysha Johnson (12.43) and Paris gold medallist Masai Russell (12.44).

Dominican Marileidy Paulino won the 400m in 49.59sec, Kenyan Faith Kipyegon won the 1500m in 4min 04.79sec and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith won the 100m in 10.98sec.

