Athletics

Kenyan runner Rono banned 4 years for evading doping test

Rono, who also has podium finishes at the Eindhoven and Frankfurt Marathons, was banned until Jan. 25, 2027.

AP
NAIROBI, Kenya 31 January, 2023 17:53 IST
NAIROBI, Kenya 31 January, 2023 17:53 IST
(Representative Image) Kenyan authorities are battling a doping crisis, with more than 50 athletes from the East African country currently suspended.

(Representative Image) Kenyan authorities are battling a doping crisis, with more than 50 athletes from the East African country currently suspended. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rono, who also has podium finishes at the Eindhoven and Frankfurt Marathons, was banned until Jan. 25, 2027.

Kenyan runner Georgina Rono, who was third at the Boston Marathon in 2012, was banned for four years on Tuesday for evading a doping test.

Rono, who also has podium finishes at the Eindhoven and Frankfurt Marathons, was banned until Jan. 25, 2027. She had all her results since May 27 stripped from her record in a ruling by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.

Kenyan authorities are battling a doping crisis, with more than 50 athletes from the East African country currently suspended.

The extensive problems raised fears of an all-out ban for the Kenyan athletics federation late last year but governing body of track stopped short of that strict sanction after the Kenyan government gave guarantees to devote more funding to its anti-doping effort.

Kenya has won the second-most Olympic medals behind the United States since 2000 but has had serious problems policing its athletes.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us