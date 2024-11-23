 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh betters own 10,000m NR in Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.

Singh currently holds both the 5000m and 10000m national records. In September also, he had bettered his own 5000m national record with a time of 13:11.82s at the Japan athletics meet.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 17:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE - Bronze medallist Indias Gulveer Singh celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s 10,000m final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023.
FILE - Bronze medallist Indias Gulveer Singh celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s 10,000m final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE - Bronze medallist Indias Gulveer Singh celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s 10,000m final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

 Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh on Saturday bettered his own national record in the 10,000m race while winning gold in the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.

The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minutes 14.88 seconds (27:14:88s) to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo.

His earlier national record in the event was 27:41.81s which he had clocked on March 16 at The TEN event in San Juan, USA.

ALSO READ: New mixed 4x100m relay added to 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship

He won a bronze medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21s.

Singh currently holds both the 5000m and 10000m national records. In September also, he had bettered his own 5000m national record with a time of 13:11.82s at the Japan athletics meet.

He had, however, failed to make it to the Paris Olympics for which the qualification time was 27:00.00s.

Related Topics

Gulveer Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh to have white pieces in the first round against Ding Liren
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Indrajith’s opening salvo fires Tamil Nadu to easy win against Tripura
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: LEI v CHE; Lineups out; Kick-off at 6:00 PM IST; live-streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh betters own 10,000m NR in Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.
    PTI
  5. Australia coach Andrew McDonald: Clearly behind the game at this stage, but tomorrow can change very quickly
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh betters own 10,000m NR in Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.
    PTI
  2. Kenyan runner Anyango banned for six years for use of testosterone and EPO
    Reuters
  3. New mixed 4x100m relay added to 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship
    Reuters
  4. AFI among six nominated for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award of Year 2024
    PTI
  5. Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo aims to inspire next generation of African athletes
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh to have white pieces in the first round against Ding Liren
    Team Sportstar
  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Indrajith’s opening salvo fires Tamil Nadu to easy win against Tripura
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Leicester City vs Chelsea LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: LEI v CHE; Lineups out; Kick-off at 6:00 PM IST; live-streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh betters own 10,000m NR in Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.
    PTI
  5. Australia coach Andrew McDonald: Clearly behind the game at this stage, but tomorrow can change very quickly
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment