Hima Das tests negative for COVID-19

Indian sprinter Hima Das on Thursday announced she has tested negative for COVID-19.

The 21-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 on her return to the national camp in Patiala last week.

“I am pleased to tell everyone that I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you all for the loving messages. Can’t wait to get back on track. Hope everyone is safe and healthy. #TestedNegativeButStayingPositive #BackOnTrack,” she wrote on Twitter.

— Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) October 21, 2021

Hima had failed to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics after missing the 200m qualification mark of 22.80s as she clocked 23.21s in the Federation Cup in March this year. The hamstring tear later spoilt her Olympic qualification chances in the Nationals as well. She had subsequently taken a short break to nurse the injury.

Hima burst onto the scene after winning 400m gold in the World Junior Championships in Finland in 2018, becoming the first Indian sprinter to win a world title. Besides winning an individual 400m silver, she also won the gold medal in women’s 4x400m relay and mixed 4x400m relay at the 2018 Asian Games.