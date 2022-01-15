Athletics

AFI postpones Indian Open race walking

The Athletics Federation of India said that it was forced to postpone the race walking events owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Stan Rayan
KOCHI 15 January, 2022 20:15 IST

FILE PHOTO: The AFI has postponed the ninth Indian Open and the fifth international race walking to be held in Ranchi in February.   -  .Vibhu.

KOCHI 15 January, 2022 20:15 IST

The Athletics Federation of India has postponed the ninth Indian Open and the fifth international race walking competitions which were scheduled to be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on February 5 and 6.

The AFI explained that it was forced to postpone the race walking events owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases and restrictions from the State Government on sports activities.

