AFI postpones Indian Open race walking The Athletics Federation of India said that it was forced to postpone the race walking events owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Stan Rayan KOCHI 15 January, 2022 20:15 IST FILE PHOTO: The AFI has postponed the ninth Indian Open and the fifth international race walking to be held in Ranchi in February. Stan Rayan KOCHI 15 January, 2022 20:15 IST The Athletics Federation of India has postponed the ninth Indian Open and the fifth international race walking competitions which were scheduled to be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on February 5 and 6.The AFI explained that it was forced to postpone the race walking events owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases and restrictions from the State Government on sports activities.