Shaili Singh stole the show with a brilliant 6.76m leap in the women’s long jump event during the Indian Grand Prix-4 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Shaili recorded the second best women’s long jump performance by an Indian, behind Anju Bobby George’s 6.83m national record set in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Anju, now the senior vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), applauded Shaili’s effort on Saturday from the stands. Shaili is coached by Anju’s husband Robert Bobby George.

Shaili’s jump was well above the qualifying standard of 6.45m set for the Asian Games. Kerala’s Nayana James (6.53m), who finished second, also bettered the qualifying standard.

Amlan Borgohain took gold in the men’s 100m and 200m events. This is Amlan’s second successive sprint double, having achieved the feat in the Indian Grand Prix-3 held at the same venue earlier this week.

In the men’s javelin, Karnataka’s D.P. Manu and Uttar Pradesh’s Rohit Yadav crossed the 80m-mark. Manu took gold with 84.33m, while Rohit claimed silver with a 81.81m effort.