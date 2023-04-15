Athletics

Indian Grand Prix 4: Shaili, Amlan, DP Manu steal the show

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru 15 April, 2023 21:50 IST
Shaili Singh in action at the Indian Grand Prix-4 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Shaili Singh in action at the Indian Grand Prix-4 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Shaili Singh stole the show with a brilliant 6.76m leap in the women’s long jump event during the Indian Grand Prix-4 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Anju, now the senior vice-president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), applauded Shaili’s effort on Saturday from the stands. Shaili is coached by Anju’s husband Robert Bobby George.

Also Read
Finding calm in chaos: Tejaswin Shankar balances work and sport, targets 8400 in decathlon

Shaili’s jump was well above the qualifying standard of 6.45m set for the Asian Games. Kerala’s Nayana James (6.53m), who finished second, also bettered the qualifying standard.

Amlan Borgohain took gold in the men’s 100m and 200m events. This is Amlan’s second successive sprint double, having achieved the feat in the Indian Grand Prix-3 held at the same venue earlier this week.

In the men’s javelin, Karnataka’s D.P. Manu and Uttar Pradesh’s Rohit Yadav crossed the 80m-mark. Manu took gold with 84.33m, while Rohit claimed silver with a 81.81m effort.

The results (Winners):
Men: 100m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm), 10.53s, 200m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm), 20.78s, 400m: Sumit Kumar (UP), 48.13s, 1,500m: Krishan Kumar (Har), 3:49.96s, 3,000m steeplechase: Bhupal Singh (Utk) 9:36.06s, 5,000m: Gulveer Singh (UP), 14:08.33s, Long jump: Muhammed Anees (Ker), 7.87m, High jump: Aadarsh Ram (TN), 2.10m, Triple jump: Mohammed Salahuddin (TN), 15.77m, Javelin: D.P. Manu (Kar), 84.33m, Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Pun), 21.20m
Women: 100m: Archana Suseendran (TN), 11.79s, 200m: Jyothi Yarraji (AP), 23.60s, 400m: Dandi Jyothika (AP), 54.15s, 1,500m: C.M. Rashi (Kar), 4:41.58s, 400m hurdles: Dandi Jyothika (AP), 54.15s, 5,000m: Ankita (Utk), 16:08.78s, Long jump: Shaili Singh (UP), 6.76m, Triple jump: Anjani Kumari (Bih), 47.03m, Javelin: Anjani Kumar (Bih), 47.03m, Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (TN), 4.10m, Shot put: Manpreet Kaur (Har), 16.81m

