Indian Grand Prix cancelled, Fed Cup postponed

The Indian Grand Prix, the season-opener scheduled to be held in Patiala on Friday, has been cancelled but surprisingly, the Athletics Federation of India officially went on silent mode about it.

Thursday's note from the Government to the Indian Olympic Association and to all the national sports federations advising them against holding any sports events, “including competitions or selection trials till April 15 2020,” in view of the coronavirus crisis could be the reason for the cancellation.

That means that all the three Indian GP legs and also the Federation Cup (April 10-13, Patiala) are either cancelled or postponed.

Another letter from the Sports Authority of India, dated March 18, to the AFI on the three IGP legs, to be held at the SAI-NIS centre in Patiala, virtually shut the door on the events.

Apart from mentioning that no competition will take place at the SAI, it also states that the SAI will not allow any outsiders, including technical officials, into the campus for the purpose of conducting Indian GP 1, 2 and 3 to protect the athletes from outsiders.

“The GP is cancelled. Without technical officials, the meet will just be like training,” said a top coach from Patiala.

Despite repeated attempts, Sumariwalla could not be reached for a comment.