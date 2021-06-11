More Sports Athletics Athletics Indian Olympian Surat Singh Mathur passes away Surat Singh Mathur was the first athlete from independent India to complete the marathon at the Olympic Games. Stan Rayan KOCHI 11 June, 2021 22:29 IST Surat Singh Mathur completed the 1952 Helsinki Olympics marathon in the 52nd place at a timing of 2:58.92s. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Stan Rayan KOCHI 11 June, 2021 22:29 IST Indian Olympian Surat Singh Mathur, the first athlete from independent India to complete a marathon at the Olympic Games, passed away in Delhi on Friday. He was 90 years old.Running with the legendary Czech long distance runner Emil Zatopek at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, Mathur completed the marathon race in the 52nd place at a timing of 2:58.92s.A bronze medallist at the first ever Asian Games back in 1951, Surat Singh Mathur, who was born in the Mohammadpur Majri village (Karala) of Delhi, was also a two-time national champion. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :