Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2

Jyoti (javelin), Tushar Kanti Manna (400m) and Jashbir Nayak (decathlon) set new meet records in the Indian Open under-23 athletics meet at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Jyoti comfortably threw farther than her previous mark of 52.77m in all her six attempts. Her fifth throw, 58.49m, was the best.

Jyoti and her training mate Deepika, hailing from Fatehabad district in Haryana, repeated their 1-2 finish of last year.

Delhi lad Manna, competing in 400m since January after switching from long jump to short sprints and then to quartermile, recorded a convincing win with an impressive personal best of 45.92.

“I feel good to improve upon my National Open performance of 45.97. I am now the second fastest 400m runner of the country this season after Rajesh Ramesh (45.54),” said Manna, training in Patiala.

Nayak amassed 7065 points to smash the previous record.

Abhimanyu (men’s discus, 53.66m) and Gobika K. and Payal Jamod (women’s high jump, 1.76m) equalled meet records.

Olympian Ankita Dhyani, who featured in 5000m in Paris, clocked 10:17.25 to win her debut 3000m steeplechase competition.

Ankita stayed a little ahead of others from the beginning of the race and then established a considerable lead before recording a comprehensive win.

“I could not perform well in the Olympics due to health issues. I wanted to check myself in 3000m. It’s not a great start and I can do better with proper training. There’s not much competition in women’s steeplechase.

ALSO READ | Indian Open U-23: Poorva Sawant sets new meet record with women’s triple jump gold

“Since I had never done this event, I was a little apprehensive of my jumps and wanted to stay clear of any group initially,” said Ankita from Uttarakhand.

Animesh Kujur’s late charge helped him claim the 100m crown with 10.40 even as National record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar finished fourth with 10.68.