MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2

Jyoti comfortably threw farther than her previous mark of 52.77m in all her six attempts. Her fifth throw, 58.49m, was the best.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 21:51 IST , PATNA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Tushar Kanti Manna in action at the National Open U-23 Athletics Championships 2024.
Tushar Kanti Manna in action at the National Open U-23 Athletics Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Tushar Kanti Manna in action at the National Open U-23 Athletics Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Jyoti (javelin), Tushar Kanti Manna (400m) and Jashbir Nayak (decathlon) set new meet records in the Indian Open under-23 athletics meet at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Jyoti comfortably threw farther than her previous mark of 52.77m in all her six attempts. Her fifth throw, 58.49m, was the best.

Jyoti and her training mate Deepika, hailing from Fatehabad district in Haryana, repeated their 1-2 finish of last year.

Delhi lad Manna, competing in 400m since January after switching from long jump to short sprints and then to quartermile, recorded a convincing win with an impressive personal best of 45.92.

“I feel good to improve upon my National Open performance of 45.97. I am now the second fastest 400m runner of the country this season after Rajesh Ramesh (45.54),” said Manna, training in Patiala.

Nayak amassed 7065 points to smash the previous record.

Abhimanyu (men’s discus, 53.66m) and Gobika K. and Payal Jamod (women’s high jump, 1.76m) equalled meet records.

Olympian Ankita Dhyani, who featured in 5000m in Paris, clocked 10:17.25 to win her debut 3000m steeplechase competition.

Ankita stayed a little ahead of others from the beginning of the race and then established a considerable lead before recording a comprehensive win.

“I could not perform well in the Olympics due to health issues. I wanted to check myself in 3000m. It’s not a great start and I can do better with proper training. There’s not much competition in women’s steeplechase.

ALSO READ | Indian Open U-23: Poorva Sawant sets new meet record with women’s triple jump gold

“Since I had never done this event, I was a little apprehensive of my jumps and wanted to stay clear of any group initially,” said Ankita from Uttarakhand.

Animesh Kujur’s late charge helped him claim the 100m crown with 10.40 even as National record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar finished fourth with 10.68.

The results (finals):
Men: 100m: 1. Animesh Kujur (Odi) 10.40, 2. Govind Kumar (Chd) 10.61, 3. Tamil Arasu (TN) 10.66; 400m: 1. Tushar Kanti Manna (Del) 45.92 (NMR, Old, Ayush Dabas, 46.58, 2021), 2. Rince Joseph (Ker) 46.71, 3. Vishal T.K. (TN) 46.77; 1500m: 1. Sakir (Har) 3:48.21, 2. Gaurav Panchal (Har) 3:49.10, 3. Arjun Waskale (MP) 3:50.36; 110m hurdles: 1. A. Graceson Jeeva (Odi) 14.49, 2. Rathish (TN) 14.56, 3. Shubham Singh Rawat (Del) 14.58; 3000m steeplechase: 1. Suraj Pal (UP) 9:00.52, 2. Parveen Kumar (Har) 9:11.11, 3. Vishnu Kumar (Raj) 9:13.97; 20km race walk: 1. Sachin Bohra (Utk) 1:28:51.58, 2. Khangembam Pilot (Man) 1:28:51.94, 3. Gaurav Kumar (UP) 1:32:48.34; Discus: 1. Abhimanyu (Har) 53.66m, 2. Shubhkarman Singh (Pun) 52.34m, 3. Nagendra Annappa (Kar) 51.98m; Decathlon: 1. Jashbir Nayak (Odi) 7065 (NMR, Old, Y. Sharma, 6975, 2021), 2. Logeshkumaar A.S. (TN) 6525, 3. Rathod Lokesh Damu (Kar) 6440.
Women: 100m: 1. Sudeshna Shivankar (Mah) 11.76, 2. Tamanna (Har) 11.98, 3. Angel Silvia (TN) 11.98; 3000m steeplechase: 1. Ankita Dhyani (Utk) 10:17.25, 2. Vandana Mori (Guj) 10:28.13, 3. Sonam (Del) 10:30.29; 20km race walk: 1. Reshma Patel (UP) 1:44:37.39, 2. Nikita Lamba (Raj) 1:45:00.72, 3. Pramila Sajjanwar (MP) 1:45:06.73; High jump: 1. Gobika K. (TN) 1.76m, 2. Payal Jamod (Guj) 1.76m, 3. Pallavi Patil (Kar) 1.72m; Javelin: 1. Jyoti (Har) 58.49m (NMR, Old, Jyoti, 52.77m, 2023), 2. Deepika (Har) 54.71m, 3. Shakshi Sharma (UP) 45.27m.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Open /

Animesh Kujur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-1 KBFC; Noah equalises fter Ajaraie’s strike, Asheer gets red
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: West Indies 17/3 (4) in 142 chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 29: Shubhankar Sharma moves up to T-44 in Spain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Berlin Marathon 2024: Mengesha, Ketema complete Ethiopian double
    AP
  3. Winter Olympics 2034: Doping probe ‘unlikely’ to jeopardise Salt Lake City Games, says IOC president
    PTI
  4. Indian Open U-23: Poorva Sawant sets new meet record with women’s triple jump gold
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Gulveer Singh breaks his 5000m National Record in Japan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Open U-23 Athletics: Jyoti, Manna and Jashbir set new meet records on day 2
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Highlights, ISL 2024-25: NEUFC 1-1 KBFC; Noah equalises fter Ajaraie’s strike, Asheer gets red
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United holds Kerala Blasters with ten men
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs WI-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: West Indies 17/3 (4) in 142 chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, September 29: Shubhankar Sharma moves up to T-44 in Spain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment