IOC sanctions athlete for failing anti-doping tests at London 2012

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Tuesday, announced Turkey athlete Gulcan Mingir's disqualification from the London Olympic Games in 2012.

The 30-year-old, who competed in women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Games, had ranked 27. A re-analysis of her samples resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turabinol).

The IOC Disciplinary Commission of Messrs Denis Oswald (Chair), Juan Antonio Samaranch and Ingmar De Vos composed for this case has asked World Athletics to modify the results of the event accordingly and to consider any further action within its own competence.

The National Olympic Committee of Turkey is to ensure full implementation of this decision.

The reanalysis programme for the samples from the 2012 Olympics will continue until the end of the statute of limitations period in August.