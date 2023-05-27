100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji won the Kurpfalz Gala, a WACT-Challenger meet, on Saturday with her career’s third sub-13 timing, registering a season best 12.84s (+1.0m/s).

This is now her second-best jump after her national record of 12.82s, which had come at the 61st National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru in 2022.

Jyothi who is the first Indian hurdler to go sub-13 had first achieved the feat at the National Games 2022, where she had crossed the line in 12.79 seconds. However, the wind gauge at the IIT Gandhinagar stadium had registered a tailwind of 2.5 seconds. Only timings with a tailwind of less than 2.0 m/s are considered eligible for records.

Sapna Kumari, the other Indian in the field, came sixth, clocking 13.81s.