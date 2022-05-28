Jyothi Yarraji bags silver in Belgium

Jyothi Yarraji, who bettered the women’s 100m hurdles national record thrice this month bringing it to 13.04s, won the silver in the IFAM Oordegem athletics meet at Oordegem, Belgium, on Saturday.

RELATED | Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 100m hurdles national record again

The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh clocked 13.19s in the World Continental Tour (Challenger) event. Zoe Sedney of the Netherlands took the gold in 13.18s. Jyothi had clocked 13.26 in the heats earlier.

Meanwhile in the men’s 110m hurdles, national record holder Siddhanth Thingalaya clocked a season-best 13.92s while finishing sixth in the final. Brazil’s Eduardo Rodrigues was the winner in 13.48s.

And in the men’s 100m, Amlan Borgohain was fifth overall in 10.50s.