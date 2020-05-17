More Sports Athletics Athletics Katerina Stefanidi wins women's garden pole vault challenge The showdown was the second round of the so-called 'Ultimate Garden Clash', a response to the cancellation of meets caused by the coronavirus pandemic. AFP Paris 17 May, 2020 07:55 IST File Picture: Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi beat American Katie Nageotte and Canadian Alysha Newman in a competition carried out on two continents. - AP AFP Paris 17 May, 2020 07:55 IST Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi beat American Katie Nageotte and Canadian Alysha Newman in a competition carried out on two continents on Saturday.The showdown was the second round of the so-called 'Ultimate Garden Clash', a response to the cancellation of meets caused by the coronavirus pandemic.On May 3, male pole vaulters Armand Duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie and Sam Kendricks staged a highly successful competition, broadcast live online.Between them, the men cleared a bar fixed at 5.0 metres, 98 times in 30 minutes, with Lavillenie and Duplantis tying with 36 successful vaults. One more before the clock stops Late makes before half time at the #UltimateGardenClashWatch it again : https://t.co/65a7YbX4nv pic.twitter.com/zeiP51vUGJ— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 16, 2020 READ| World Athletics chief wants to see more one-day track and field meetings in US Since, unlike the men, the women did not have back-yard jumping pits, they competed at their training bases with the help of a few relatives: Greek Stefanidi in the sweltering heat of an Athens afternoon, Katie Nageotte in the morning before Marietta, Georgia, heated up and Alysha Newsman in the cool of the Toronto area.The bar was set at 4.0 metres, some distance off the world record of 5.06 metres, but the women failed in their goal of recording more “makes” than the men, finishing with a total of 85.Stefanidi, following a metronomic rhythm, was on course to record more clearances than any of the men but lost time in the final minutes as she struggled to put the bar back on her own, as the rules require, after a failure and finished with 34 successful vaults.READ| Athletics to be very different when competitions resume Nageotte managed 30 and Newman 21.“Renaud said he was very sore for a long time and I can imagine, I can already feel it,” Stefanidi said.But, she added, the exhausting race against the clock is “a great way to shut our brains, and sometimes you need to just do that in pole vault instead of thinking too much”. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.