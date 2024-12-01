Kenya’s Sawe sets fifth-fastest marathon time on debut in Valencia

Kenya’s Sebastian Sawe went fifth in the all-time list after winning Sunday’s Valencia marathon in 2hr 2min 5sec on his debut in the event.

Only compatriots Kelvin Kiptum and Eliud Kipchoge, and the Ethiopian pair of Kenenisa Bekele and Sisay Lemma, have gone faster than Sawe, the world half-marathon champion in 2023.

Ethiopia’s Megertu Alemu took almost two minutes off her personal best to claim the women’s title in 2hr 16min 49sec.

The marathon went ahead in Valencia just a month after floods swept through the Spanish city.

The disaster left 230 people dead, flooding having also washed away roads and destroyed homes and businesses.