Kenya wins World Cross Country Championships 2023 mixed relay gold

Kenya won the World Cross Country Championships 2023 mixed relay gold in Bathurst, Australia, on Saturday.

The quartet of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Mirriam Cherop, Daniel Kyumbe Munguti, and Brenda Chebet avenged Kenya’s defeat four years ago to regain the title.

Chebet, the World Under-20 1500m silver medallist, anchored Kenya brilliantly to ensure they reclaim the title.

After trailing in the first leg, run by Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Miriam Cherop gave Kenya a comfortable lead. Daniel Munguti then maintained the lead over Australia in the last metres to hand over the ribbon to Chebet, who ran a confident final leg to clinch the gold medal.

Ethiopia and Australia won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Kenya clocked 23:14s to win the race, with Ethiopia notching 23:21s to finish second. Host Australia was third with 23:26s, with South Africa, who had Caster Semenya on the anchor lane, finishing fourth.