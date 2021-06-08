More Sports Athletics Athletics Kerala State Athletics Association seeks CM’s nod to conduct trials for Nationals The KSAA has written to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking permission to conduct trials to select the State team for the coming National inter-State championships in Patiala. Stan Rayan Kochi 08 June, 2021 21:47 IST If the trials cannot be organised, Kerala association will be sending athletes who have made the AFI’s entry standard in the last three years as per the national federation’s guidelines. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images Stan Rayan Kochi 08 June, 2021 21:47 IST Kerala State Athletics Association (KSAA) has written to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking permission to conduct trials to select the State team for the coming National inter-State championships in Patiala from June 25 to 29.READ: National inter-State athletics meet to be held at two venues in Patiala“We have sent the letter to the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister today. We plan to have the trials at the Calicut University stadium,” said KSAA secretary P.I. Babu on Tuesday.“If that does not happen, we will be sending athletes who have made the AFI’s entry standard in the last three years as per the national federation’s guidelines.” Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.