Kerala State Athletics Association seeks CM’s nod to conduct trials for Nationals

Kerala State Athletics Association (KSAA) has written to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking permission to conduct trials to select the State team for the coming National inter-State championships in Patiala from June 25 to 29.

“We have sent the letter to the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister today. We plan to have the trials at the Calicut University stadium,” said KSAA secretary P.I. Babu on Tuesday.

“If that does not happen, we will be sending athletes who have made the AFI’s entry standard in the last three years as per the national federation’s guidelines.”