Assam Olympic Association gears up for Khelo India Youth Games

The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) met on Monday and constituted various sub-committees and commissions for the Khelo India Youth Games. The tournament is scheduled to be held in the state from January 10-22 next year.

It also launched the ‘Grassroot Olympic - Mission Talent Hunt’ to identify and groom sports talent in the state.

The decision was taken during the executive committee meeting in presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is also the AOA president.

Sonowal said the AOA will organise sports events in five categories covering players from 10 years to 60 years of age in the state.

He underlined the need for a sporting culture in the state to promote sports among youngsters. He also spoke of developing a network of grassroot level sports organisations.

“The committee will interact with grassroot level sports organizations, clubs, sports organizers. The committee will prepare a detailed action plan and connect with the field to spot the talented sportspersons,” an official release said.

A committee under the chairmanship of vice-chairman of the association and minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika was also formed during the meeting.