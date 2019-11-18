More Sports Athletics Athletics Assam Olympic Association gears up for Khelo India Youth Games Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal stressed the need to promote sports among youth and develop a network of grassroot level sports organisations. PTI Guwahati 18 November, 2019 19:28 IST Hima Das is the biggest name to come out of Assam in recent years. - PTI PTI Guwahati 18 November, 2019 19:28 IST The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) met on Monday and constituted various sub-committees and commissions for the Khelo India Youth Games. The tournament is scheduled to be held in the state from January 10-22 next year.It also launched the ‘Grassroot Olympic - Mission Talent Hunt’ to identify and groom sports talent in the state.The decision was taken during the executive committee meeting in presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who is also the AOA president.Sonowal said the AOA will organise sports events in five categories covering players from 10 years to 60 years of age in the state.He underlined the need for a sporting culture in the state to promote sports among youngsters. He also spoke of developing a network of grassroot level sports organisations.“The committee will interact with grassroot level sports organizations, clubs, sports organizers. The committee will prepare a detailed action plan and connect with the field to spot the talented sportspersons,” an official release said.A committee under the chairmanship of vice-chairman of the association and minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika was also formed during the meeting. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.