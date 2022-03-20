Rupan Debnath, Tamali Basu win Kolkata Marathon

Long-distance runner Rupan Debnath added another feather to his crown by clinching the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kolkata Full Marathon here on Sunday.

Debnath clocked 2:42.39 on a hot morning, while Dulu Sarkar (2:46.31) and Nimesh Chettri (3:05.48) claimed the next two spots. The women’s full marathon was won by local girl Tamali Basu (4:01.12); Shruti Agarwal (4:39.15) came second, and Prema Rajaram (5:07.27) came third.

The half-marathon witnessed an intense battle, with over 2,000 runners lining up for a shot at the laurels. In the end, Sahinur Molla (1:14.02) emerged victorious. Rishikesh Chakraborty (1:15.58) and Prasant Ropal (1:16.01) followed close on his heels to take the other two positions on the podium.

Among women, the 2020 winner, Sabina Khatun (1:42.03) grabbed the title again while Anita Das claimed the first runner-up position with 1:49.04. Priyanka Gupta (1:50.38) finished as the second runner-up.

Sayan Das wins 10K

In 10K, Sayan Das (0:34.42), Suprobhat Mohapatra (0:36.29) and Minita Birman (0:37.15) took the top three spots among men. Among women, Shipra Sarkar (0:40.32), Claire Jones (0:42.48) and Sneha Neogi (0:47.09) were the winners.

Over 6,000 runners participated in the tournament after a long hiatus of 13 months, following the disruptions caused by multiple waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are delighted that we could organise an optimum marathon after a long time. The response has been overwhelming. We thank everybody for coming out in huge numbers,” Karthik Raman, CMO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said.

The run, organised by NEB Sports, started at the beautiful Salt Lake Stadium, passed through the Biswa Bangla Gate and Scenic WetLands, and ended at the Salt Lake Stadium. The winners were felicitated by Sujit Bose, Minister of State in the Ministry of Fire and Emergency Services (Independent Charge) of West Bengal, along with Dr. Rupali Basu, Managing Director, Woodlands Hospital, Nagaraj Adiga, CMD, NEB Sports and Karthik Raman, CMO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

Results (Marathon) Men : 1. Rupan Debnath 2:42.39; 2. Dulu Sarkar 2:46.31; 3. Nimesh Chettri 3:05.48

: 1. Rupan Debnath 2:42.39; 2. Dulu Sarkar 2:46.31; 3. Nimesh Chettri 3:05.48 Women : 1. Tamali Basu 4:01.12; 2. Shruti Agarwal 4:39.15; 3. Prema Rajaram 5:07.27

Half Marathon Men : 1. Sahinur Molla 1:14.02; 2. Rishikesh Chakraborty 1:15.58; 3. Prasant Ropal 1:16.01

: 1. Sahinur Molla 1:14.02; 2. Rishikesh Chakraborty 1:15.58; 3. Prasant Ropal 1:16.01 Women : 1. Sabina Khatun 1:42.03; 2. Anita Das 1:49.04; 3. Priyanka Gupta 1:50.38