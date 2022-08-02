Athletics

Olympic champion Jacobs cleared to resume training

Italy’s athletics federation said that Jacobs underwent an MRI scan on Monday, which showed “progress along the road to recovery”.

Reuters
02 August, 2022 10:28 IST
Jacobs shocked the world by becoming the first Italian to win the Olympic 100m title last August, before adding a second gold in the 4x100m relay.

Jacobs shocked the world by becoming the first Italian to win the Olympic 100m title last August, before adding a second gold in the 4x100m relay.

Olympic 100 metres champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who withdrew from last month’s World Championships due to a thigh injury, can return to training but remains a doubt for the European Championships, Italy’s athletics federation (FIDAL) said.

FIDAL said that Jacobs underwent an MRI scan on Monday, which showed “progress along the road to recovery”.

“Jacobs’s participation in the next European Championships in Munich will be evaluated over the next few days,” FIDAL added.

The 27-year-old shocked the world by becoming the first Italian to win the Olympic 100m title last August, before adding a second gold in the 4x100m relay.

His appearances since the Tokyo Games have been few and far between due to injury but Jacobs still travelled to Eugene, Oregon for the World Championships, only to pull out of the 100m semi-finals.

Jacobs marked the one-year anniversary of his 100m win in Tokyo on Monday with an Instagram post, writing: “Looking back it has been a year full of ups and downs but now I am coming back stronger than ever.”

The European Championships begin on Aug. 15 in Munich.

