Barsoton and Shone win Tata Steel Kolkata 25K

Kenyan Leonard Barsoton and Ethiopian Guteni Shone ran fast to win the elite men and women’s titles respectively with new event records on an altered course in the $100,000 Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.

Barsoton, who gave his confirmation only two weeks ago, ran with a lot of determination to leave others behind with four km to go. He pumped his fist before crossing the line with a time of 1:13:05.

“Am excited to have broken the (event) record (1:13:48) of the great Kenenisa Bekele on first attempt,” said Barsoton, who returned a superb 59:09 at the Valencia half-marathon earlier this year.

Ethiopian duo Betesfa Getahun (1:13:33) and Bayelign Yegsaw (1:13:36) came second and third respectively following a close fight.

Guteni also produced a sensational performance of 1:22:09 to better Degetu Azimeraw's record of 1:26:01 by around an unprecedented four minutes. She was followed by the Bahrain pair of Desi Jisa (1:23:32) and Tejity Daba (1:24:32).

The new course, with less number of bends, helped five women and four men run under previous event records.

Srinu Bugatha clocked 1:18:31 to beat Tirtha Pun by eight seconds and emerge as the best Indian male runner.

The women's race witnessed a dramatic turnaround in fortune as Bengal girl Shyamali Singh, who led for a considerable period, took a break after vomiting.

It allowed Kiranjeet Kaur, who spent almost 21 hours in transit from Delhi to Kolkata due to a flight delay by Air India, to win with 1:38:56.

Shyamali gave a fight till the end but eventually settled for the second place with 1:39:02. The elite winners got $7,500 each. Each of the Indian winners got Rs 2.75 lakh.

