More Sports Athletics Athletics Barsoton and Shone win Tata Steel Kolkata 25K Kenya's Leonard Barsoton won the elite men's title with a timing of 1:13:05 while Ethiopia's Guteni ran won the women's title in the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K run. Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 15 December, 2019 14:46 IST Leonard Barsoton of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finishing line during the Tata Steel 25K Elite run (Men). - PTI Y.B. Sarangi KOLKATA 15 December, 2019 14:46 IST Kenyan Leonard Barsoton and Ethiopian Guteni Shone ran fast to win the elite men and women's titles respectively with new event records on an altered course in the $100,000 Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.Barsoton, who gave his confirmation only two weeks ago, ran with a lot of determination to leave others behind with four km to go. He pumped his fist before crossing the line with a time of 1:13:05."Am excited to have broken the (event) record (1:13:48) of the great Kenenisa Bekele on first attempt," said Barsoton, who returned a superb 59:09 at the Valencia half-marathon earlier this year.Ethiopian duo Betesfa Getahun (1:13:33) and Bayelign Yegsaw (1:13:36) came second and third respectively following a close fight.Guteni also produced a sensational performance of 1:22:09 to better Degetu Azimeraw's record of 1:26:01 by around an unprecedented four minutes. She was followed by the Bahrain pair of Desi Jisa (1:23:32) and Tejity Daba (1:24:32).The new course, with less number of bends, helped five women and four men run under previous event records.Srinu Bugatha clocked 1:18:31 to beat Tirtha Pun by eight seconds and emerge as the best Indian male runner.The women's race witnessed a dramatic turnaround in fortune as Bengal girl Shyamali Singh, who led for a considerable period, took a break after vomiting.It allowed Kiranjeet Kaur, who spent almost 21 hours in transit from Delhi to Kolkata due to a flight delay by Air India, to win with 1:38:56.Shyamali gave a fight till the end but eventually settled for the second place with 1:39:02. The elite winners got $7,500 each. Each of the Indian winners got Rs 2.75 lakh. The results:Elite men: 1. Leonard Barsoton (Ken) 1:13:05; 2. Betesfa Ghetahun (Eth) 1:13:33; 3. Bayelign Yegsaw (Eth) 1:13:36Elite women: 1. Guteni Shone (Eth) 1:22:09; 2. Desi Jisa (Bah) 1:23:32; 3. Tejitu Daba (Bah) 1:24:32Elite Indian men: 1. Srinu Bugatha 1:18:31; 2. Tirtha Pun 1:18:39; 3. Harshad Mhatre 1:20:03Elite Indian women: 1. Kiranjeet Kaur 1:38:56; 2. Shyamali Singh 1:39:02; 3. Arati Patil 1:39:40