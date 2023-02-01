Athletics

London Marathon to feature four of five fastest men in history

Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele will headline the men’s elite race at the London Marathon as four of the five fastest men in history are set to compete this year.

Reuters
File photo of Britain’s Mo Farah.

File photo of Britain's Mo Farah.

While world record holder Eliud Kipchoge is absent from the line-up, Bekele will be joined by compatriots Birhanu Legese and Mosinet Geremew as well as Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum at the start line on April 23.

With Bekele and Kiptum, the second and third fastest of all time, in the race it will mark the first time two men who have run inside two hours and two minutes will compete in the same marathon.

Defending champion Amos Kipruto of Kenya and world champion Ethiopian Tamirat Tola are also entrants.

“London always has a really strong field and this year is the same so I know I will face a battle to defend my title, but I’m confident and looking forward to it,” said Kipruto.

Britain’s four-time Olympic distance champion Mo Farah will also compete at his home race ahead of his likely retirement this year.

