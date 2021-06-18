More Sports Athletics Athletics Olympic silver medalist Manyonga banned for four years due to anti-doping violation, will miss Tokyo Olympics Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga will miss the Tokys Olympics and the 2024 Paris Games after receiving a four-year ban for a second anti-doping rule violation. Reuters 18 June, 2021 20:59 IST Luvo Manyonga's ban has been backdated to December 23, when he was provisionally suspended, and he will be eligible to compete again only from December 23, 2024. - Getty Images Reuters 18 June, 2021 20:59 IST Olympic long jump silver medallist Luvo Manyonga is set to miss the Tokyo Olympics after being banned for four years for a second anti-doping rule violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday.The 30-year-old South African's ban has been backdated to December 23, when he was provisionally suspended, and he will be eligible to compete again from December 23, 2024 - meaning he will also not be eligible for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.RELATED| Houlihan can compete at U.S. trials despite ban - USTA Manyonga, who was previously banned for 18 months over the presence of methamphetamine in a sample, was charged with an anti-doping rule violation for missing a test on November 26, 2019, and two filing failures in April and October last year. World Athletics rules define any combination of three missed tests and/or filing failures within a 12-month period as an anti-doping rule violation.The independent disciplinary tribunal's sole arbitrator said Manyonga did not cooperate and declined to attend a hearing scheduled on May 28.RELATED| Olympic-bound wrestler Sumit Malik fails dope test, provisionally suspended Besides the ban, the athlete's competitive results from October 1 to December 23 will also be disqualified. Manyonga, who won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016, has 30 days to lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :