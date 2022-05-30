M Sreeshankar wins gold in Greece

India's Murali Sreeshankar won his second gold medal in Greece this season with a jump of 7.95m at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday.

Behind Sreeshankar were Frenchmen Jules Pommery and Erwan Konate, who bagged the silver and bronze with 7.73m and 7.71m jumps respectively.

Earlier in the month, 23-year-old M Sreeshankar won the long jump event in Kallithea, Greece with an 8.31m jump.

Sreeshankar, who has already qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2022 with a national record jump of 8.36m in April, will be India's top prospect at the Commonwealth Games 2022.