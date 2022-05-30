More Sports Athletics Athletics M Sreeshankar wins gold in Greece India's Murali Sreeshankar won his second gold medal in Greece this season with a jump of 7.95m at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday. Team Sportstar 30 May, 2022 14:02 IST M. Sreeshankar with long jump legend Robert Emmiyan at Kallithea in Athens after winning the gold at the World Athletics Continental Tour event on Wednesday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 30 May, 2022 14:02 IST India's Murali Sreeshankar won his second gold medal in Greece this season with a jump of 7.95m at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 athletics meet on Sunday.Behind Sreeshankar were Frenchmen Jules Pommery and Erwan Konate, who bagged the silver and bronze with 7.73m and 7.71m jumps respectively.Earlier in the month, 23-year-old M Sreeshankar won the long jump event in Kallithea, Greece with an 8.31m jump.Sreeshankar, who has already qualified for the World Athletics Championships 2022 with a national record jump of 8.36m in April, will be India's top prospect at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :