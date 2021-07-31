More Sports Athletics Athletics Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away at 105 Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack. PTI 31 July, 2021 15:39 IST Man Kaur was 105 is survived by two sons and a daughter. - GETTY IMAGES FOR TOURISM NEW ZEA PTI 31 July, 2021 15:39 IST Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday. Man was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital and breathed her last at around 1 pm on Saturday (July 31).FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF TOKYO GAMESBorn on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh." She shot to fame after winning the 100 metre sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :