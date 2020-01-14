More Sports Athletics Athletics Michelle Lee Ahye gets two-year doping ban The 100m gold medallist from the Commonwealth Games in 2018 had failed to notify doping testers about her whereabouts. AP 14 January, 2020 19:04 IST AP 14 January, 2020 19:04 IST Michelle Lee Ahye, the 100-metre gold medallist from the Commonwealth Games in 2018, was banned for two years on Tuesday for failing to notify doping testers about her whereabouts.Michelle, of Trinidad and Tobago, missed three tests during a 12-month period across 2018 and ‘19, and had been provisionally suspended since August 30 last year.Also Read | WADA sends Russia case to CASThe Athletics Integrity Unit said her ban takes affect from April 19, 2019, the date of her last missed test.She won the 100m at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast, won silver at the Pan American Games last year, and has also competed at the Olympics. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.