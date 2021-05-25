Milkha Singh stable and responding well to treatment, informs son Jeev

Track legend Milkha Singh, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is stable in hospital and responding to treatment, informed his son Jeev Milkha Singh on Tuesday.

On Monday, Milkha Singh was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali as a precautionary measure. Milkha had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh.

Jeev had thanked everyone for the good wishes and said that his father was receiving wonderful care.

Just wanted to thank everyone for the outpouring of good wishes that have poured in for my dad. He is in great spirits and receiving wonderful care and I am sure he will be the Flying Sikh he has always been very soon.

Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/XDaPHdiHNq — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) May 20, 2021

ALSO READ | Asiad gold is long jumper Neena's new goal

Known as The Flying Sikh. he still is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.