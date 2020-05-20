More Sports Athletics Athletics Srinu Bugatha, aiming for greener pastures in Tokyo 2021 Marathoner Srinu Bugatha is aware of the challenges ahead but given the performance in Mumbai Marathon 2020, he is confident to make the cut. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 20 May, 2020 18:39 IST Indian Army's marathon runner Srinu Bugatha of Vizianagaram. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 20 May, 2020 18:39 IST From the paddy fields of Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), marathon runner Srinu Bugata has embarked on a journey to chase his dream of making it to the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.Born in a farmer’s family, the 27-year-old Srinu has been home since the COVID-19 outbreak. He, otherwise, trains at the Army Institute of Sports in Pune.He is aware of the challenges ahead but confident given the consistent performances, including a personal best of 2:18.36 in Indian Elite category of Mumbai Marathon 2020 (Olympic qualifying norm is 2:11.30).He regrets that the lockdown has denied him a chance to compete in the Olympic qualifying event in Spain this March and also an opportunity to train in the Rift Valley in Kenya which produces 90 per cent of the top Kenyan athletes. “Well, with the Games itself postponed to next year, I hope I will get a few more chances to qualify for the Olympics,” he added.READ| COVID-19: A long road to peak fitness awaits Dutee Chand For someone who joined AIS in 2010, he was drafted into running by his first coach K. Rajendran, then encouraged by Venkaiah and is now being trained by Subedar K.C. Ramu, a former Indian marathon champion.Within one year of training, Srinu won the 2014 Pune Half Marathon and also the silver in his maiden Senior National Open cross-country championship in Ranchi.“Those two early results spurred me to think big and change gear as far as training is concerned,” he said.To the delight of his coaches, Srinu has been improving with each big race – winning a bronze in the Indian category of full marathon in 2018 Mumbai Marathon, followed by a gold each next year in half-marathons in Mumbai, Delhi and the 25K Run in Kolkata.“When I competed in the South Asian Games in 2019 in Nepal, I finished sixth and realised that I need to step into a different zone to be a world beater,” he said.READ| AFI issues strict guidelines as athletes get ready for training resumption “Exactly for this reason, I have chalked out a training-cum exposure programme thanks to the complete support of my bosses in AIS and Rajesh Vetcha, founder of Hyderabad Runners. Hopefully, I will make the cut for next Olympics,” said the runner who covers a distance of 180 km on an average every week in normal times and now in lockdown about 130 km.His coach, Ramu, is waiting for the new Olympic qualification norms so that he can chalk out a plan for Srinu. “I am sure he will make a big impact,” he said.On the path to qualification, Srinu needs to break the 42-year-old record of 2:12.00 of the great Shivnath Singh set in the scorching heat in May 1978 in Jalandhar. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.