Mumbai Marathon 2023: Ethiopia’s Lemi, Haymanot set course records

Olympian Gopi, the first Indian male to win the Asian Marathon Championship in 2017, clocked 2:16:41 to finish on top of the domestic Elites and 10th overall.

15 January, 2023 16:12 IST
Ethiopian long-distance runner Lemi Berhanu Hayle reacts as he crosses the finish line during Mumbai Marathon 2023 on Sunday.

Ethiopian long-distance runner Lemi Berhanu Hayle reacts as he crosses the finish line during Mumbai Marathon 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ethiopian duo of Hayle Lemi and Anchalem Haymanot won with new course records to take home USD 45,000 winners prize and a bonus of USD 15,000 each in the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

Gopi T made a winning return to competitive action while Chavi Yadav pulled off a spectacular victory on her marathon debut in the Indian race.

Olympian Gopi, the first Indian male to win the Asian Marathon Championship in 2017, clocked 2:16:41 to finish on top of the domestic Elites and 10th overall. He was followed by Man Singh, who was 17 seconds behind, and Kalidas Hirave.

Over 55,000 people took part in the 18th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

Lemi took advantage of the slow pace in the first half of the men’s race. The 2016 Boston Marathon winner ran alongside the defending champion and countryman Derara Hurisa, Kenyan Philemon Rono and half a dozen other runners as they passed through the Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link towards the halfway mark.

For the first time, the podium finishers in the women’s section finished under 2:25, as Tusa (2:24:22) also finished under the previous course record of 2:24:33 held by Valentine Kipketer (Kenya) since 2013.

