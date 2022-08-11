Murali Sreeshankar, the new Commonwealth Games long jump silver medallist, finished sixth in the Wanda Diamond League athletics meet in Monaco on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old national record holder, the joint world No. 2 this year with 8.36m, opened with a mediocre 7.61 and his best effort of 7.94 came in the fifth round.

Cuban Maykel Masso won the title with 8.35m while Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou – who consistently touched 8.30m this evening – and American Marquis Dendy, with identical 8.31m, finished second and third respective.