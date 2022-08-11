Athletics

Murali Sreeshankar finishes sixth in Monaco Diamond League

Stan Rayan
11 August, 2022 00:23 IST
Murali Sreeshankar’s best effort was 7.94m in Monaco on Wednesday.

Murali Sreeshankar, the new Commonwealth Games long jump silver medallist, finished sixth in the Wanda Diamond League athletics meet in Monaco on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old national record holder, the joint world No. 2 this year with 8.36m, opened with a mediocre 7.61 and his best effort of 7.94 came in the fifth round.

Cuban Maykel Masso won the title with 8.35m while Greece’s Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou – who consistently touched 8.30m this evening – and American Marquis Dendy, with identical 8.31m, finished second and third respective.

